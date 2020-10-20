EXCLUSIVE: RNC Raises $72 Million During ‘Best September Ever’

The Republican National Committee will announce record September fundraising numbers Tuesday morning, obtained first by the Daily Caller.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel will announce that the RNC raised $71.8 million in September, marking the best September fundraising haul in RNC history. The RNC tells the Daily Caller they have raised 11 times the amount of money online than they did in 2016.

“President Trump and Republicans up and down the ballot have inspired a grassroots juggernaut of volunteers that Democrats can’t even dream of,” McDaniel said to the Daily Caller. “Thanks to early investments in field, digital and data, the RNC has built the largest political operation in history, built to turn out voters with surgical precision. As we reach the final sprint of this campaign, the RNC is well equipped with the resources needed to win.”

In June, the Trump campaign and the RNC reported their single largest online fundraising day ever, bringing in $14 million on President Donald Trump’s 74th birthday. (RELATED: Trump Campaign, RNC Raise $14 Million On Trump’s Birthday, Breaking Fundraising Record)

As of today, the RNC has $78.1 million of cash on hand. The fundraising total between the RNC, the Trump campaign, and its committees combined is $247 million. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Hosts Annual Trailblazer Event Honoring Black Conservatives)

The RNC raised a record of $27.3 million in September of 2019. The RNC has raised a total of $1.6 billion to date.