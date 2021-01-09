Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder will return for the 2021 season.

After an incredible 2020 campaign, Ridder announced Friday that he’ll return for another run with the Bearcats. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch his announcement video below.

This is monster news for Cincy and fans of the program. Ridder is 100% the real deal, and he was a big part of the team’s success in 2020.

He’s one of the best quarterbacks in the country, and the Bearcats should start the season ranked in the top 10 with him returning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Desmond Ridder (@desmond_ridder9)

Despite Cincy losing in the Peach Bowl to Georgia, the Bearcats had an incredible 9-1 season. With their most important piece returning in 2021, the hype should be through the roof.

Will the Bearcats be the first G5 team to punch a ticket to the playoff? I certainly wouldn’t count them out next season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Desmond Ridder (@desmond_ridder9)

Props to Ridder for coming back for one more season of college football. It should be a great time with the Bearcats.