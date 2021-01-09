Editorial

The National Title Game Between Ohio State And Alabama Will Happen As Scheduled Monday Night

Dec 19, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Florida Gators in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The national title game between Alabama and Ohio State will happen as planned this upcoming Monday night.

According to Heath Dinich, the game will happen Monday night at 8:00 EST as planned after serious coronavirus concerns with Ohio State. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Dinich reported that OSU will leave for Miami Saturday night and Alabama is already there.

This is great news, and fans everywhere will be celebrating when they hear it. We need this game to happen as planned, and that’s now going to happen.

Despite some serious concerns about OSU’s availability Monday night, we’re locked in and ready to roll.

I truly can’t tell you all how excited I am for Monday night. Alabama vs. Ohio State is going to be a hell of a game, and millions of fans will be locked in and watching.

It’s the B1G vs the SEC! It’s two heavyweights stepping into the ring to do battle.

Let’s get after it!

 

You can catch the game at 8:00 EST on ESPN!