Justin Fields Says He’ll Be ‘Good’ To Play Monday Night Against Alabama

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields will be ready to roll Monday night in the title game against Alabama.

Fields suffered a brutal shot against Clemson in the semi-finals, and fans of the Buckeyes have been wondering around the clock what is status is for the game against the Crimson Tide.

Justin Fields is down after taking a BRUTAL shot. That’s the kind of hit that would send 99.9% of people to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/dwe6KsUvEa — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 2, 2021

Well, Fields addressed the situation late Thursday afternoon, and it sounds like he’ll be fine. According to Michael Casagrande, the star dual-threat quarterback told the media, ““I’ll be good by Monday night.”

“I’ll be good by Monday night,” Justin Fields said twice when asked about his ribs entering the Alabama game. — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) January 7, 2021

This is music to the ears of millions of fans of the Buckeyes. If Fields isn’t on the gridiron against the Crimson Tide, then OSU has no shot.

He’s arguably the most physically gifted passer in the country, and they need him out there spinning it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb)

Even if Fields is only at 85%, that should be more than enough to make things interesting Monday night. If he’s a full-go, then all bets are off.

When he’s cooking, he’s damn near impossible to stop. Just ask Clemson all about it!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields)

You can catch the national title game at 8:00 EST on ESPN. Can’t wait!