REPORT: Ohio State Is On The Brink Of Not Having Enough Players To Play Alabama

Ohio State is reportedly on the brink of not having enough players to play Alabama in the national title game.

At the moment, the championship game is proceeding as planned as OSU battles coronavirus issues, but Dan Patrick reported that things might be on the verge of falling apart. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Spoke briefly with Ohio State AD Gene Smith, who did not give any details about what COVID issues the Buckeyes might be having _ if any _ but he did say: “We’re on schedule and I anticipate we’ll be there (Monday). In the COVID world it’s day-by-day. Today was a good day.” — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) January 6, 2021

Patrick told his audience Thursday that a source texted him, “Ohio State is very close to the availability limit right now, especially at the defensive line position.”

His source added that it’s the Big 10, not OSU, pushing for the title game to be postponed.

Source: “Ohio State is very close to the availability limit right now . The #BigTen is advocating for the #CFBPlayoff National Title Game to be postponed for a week, not Ohio State.” pic.twitter.com/aGJ6QDnbAU — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) January 7, 2021

The last thing we need right now in the world of college football is the championship game to get delayed. People are going to lose their damn minds.

If the national title game doesn’t happen Monday, people are going to go crazy. That’s a guarantee you can take to the bank.

We need this game to happen Monday. We need something to cheer for. It’s that simple. Obviously, we need to be safe, but this game has to happen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb)

If the game gets delayed, then we’ll deal with it. We can adapt, but nobody is cheering for that to happen. Not a single person on the planet.