REPORT: Ohio State Is On The Brink Of Not Having Enough Players To Play Alabama

Dec 5, 2020; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields (1) watches from the sidelines during the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Ohio State is reportedly on the brink of not having enough players to play Alabama in the national title game.

At the moment, the championship game is proceeding as planned as OSU battles coronavirus issues, but Dan Patrick reported that things might be on the verge of falling apart. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Patrick told his audience Thursday that a source texted him, “Ohio State is very close to the availability limit right now, especially at the defensive line position.”

His source added that it’s the Big 10, not OSU, pushing for the title game to be postponed.

The last thing we need right now in the world of college football is the championship game to get delayed. People are going to lose their damn minds.

If the national title game doesn’t happen Monday, people are going to go crazy. That’s a guarantee you can take to the bank.

We need this game to happen Monday. We need something to cheer for. It’s that simple. Obviously, we need to be safe, but this game has to happen.

 

If the game gets delayed, then we’ll deal with it. We can adapt, but nobody is cheering for that to happen. Not a single person on the planet.