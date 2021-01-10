‘You Held Out For Eight Months’: Lesley Stahl Calls Out Pelosi For COVID Relief Delay

CBS anchor Lesley Stahl called out House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for stalling on the latest COVID-19 relief package during an interview on Sunday’s “60 Minutes.”

Democrats delayed GOP efforts to negotiate a bill for months before settling on $900 trillion in December that included direct payments of $600 to Americans.

Before bringing up the topic of COVID relief, Stahl told Pelosi that she is “not known as a person who compromises.”

WATCH:

“No, I am,” Pelosi insisted. “I’ll compromise. We wanna get the job done. I’m not– I’m– mischaracterized by the Republicans that way. But that’s a tactic that they use. But we know we want results for the American people.”

“What about the COVID relief package?” Stahl asked. “That was held up for eight months.”

After Pelosi blamed the delay on GOP “obstruction,” Stahl asserted that it was “yours too.”

“No, it wasn’t obstruction,” said Pelosi.

“You held out for eight months,” Stahl responded.

Pelosi went on to claim that bills offered by Republicans had “no respect for our heroes, our state and local health care workers, police and fire, our first responders, our sanitation, transportation, food workers, our teachers, our teachers, our teachers. They would not go down that path.”

Stahl then referred to an anonymous Democratic lawmaker who told The Washington Post that delaying the bill made Democrats “look like obstructionists” and was “a huge mistake.” (RELATED: Trey Gowdy Blasts Pelosi For COVID-19 Relief Comment: ‘What She Just Said Makes Me Madder Than Hell’)

“It wasn’t a mistake,” Pelosi asserted. “And I would not, and nobody expects me to, to support something that solidifies injustice in our country.”