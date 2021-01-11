Philadelphia Eagles Fire Doug Pederson

UPDATE: The Eagles have officially announced the decision to part ways with head coach Doug Pederson.

The Philadelphia Eagles have fired head coach Doug Pederson.

According to Tom Pelissero, Pederson was fired Monday afternoon. The decision to fire Pederson comes after a scheduled meeting with owner Jeffrey Lurie. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Doug Pederson is out as #Eagles coach, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 11, 2021

Doug Pederson’s status as @Eagles coach is not firm, sources tell @Tim_McManus and me.

Pederson could be out if owner Jeffrey Lurie is not confident about Pederson’s vision going forward after the two meet again soon.

Lurie’s concerns extend well beyond Carson Wentz, per sources. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) January 10, 2021

As I said Monday morning, Pederson’s fall from grace is nothing short of spectacular. A few years ago, he won a Super Bowl.

Now, it’s January 2021, and he’s looking for a new job. Life comes at you fast!

The Eagles are such an absolute mess. It’s truly staggering. Carson Wentz seems to have been destroyed as a franchise quarterback, Pederson has been pushed out the door and there’s no reason to be optimistic if you’re a fan of the team.

We’ll see who the Eagles land as their next head coach, but this situation is just wild!