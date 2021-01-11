Editorial

Philadelphia Eagles Fire Doug Pederson

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 20: Head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles Doug Pederson works the sidelines during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
UPDATE: The Eagles have officially announced the decision to part ways with head coach Doug Pederson.

The Philadelphia Eagles have fired head coach Doug Pederson.

According to Tom Pelissero, Pederson was fired Monday afternoon. The decision to fire Pederson comes after a scheduled meeting with owner Jeffrey Lurie. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As I said Monday morning, Pederson’s fall from grace is nothing short of spectacular. A few years ago, he won a Super Bowl.

Now, it’s January 2021, and he’s looking for a new job. Life comes at you fast!

The Eagles are such an absolute mess. It’s truly staggering. Carson Wentz seems to have been destroyed as a franchise quarterback, Pederson has been pushed out the door and there’s no reason to be optimistic if you’re a fan of the team.

 

We’ll see who the Eagles land as their next head coach, but this situation is just wild!