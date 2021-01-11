The Browns Beating The Steelers Gets Huge TV Ratings

The Browns beating the Steelers 48-37 put up some huge TV ratings Sunday night.

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, the “Sunday Night Football” game between the Browns and Steelers peaked with an average of 22.986 million viewers on NBC as Baker Mayfield and company earned a huge win. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There’s no doubt at all that the viewership from Sunday night was absolutely gigantic for the NFL, and it’s not hard to see why.

The Browns were going for their first playoff win since the 1994 season, and they were doing it against the Steelers.

In a bit of a surprising turn of events, the Browns didn’t just win, but they dominated the Steelers from start to finish.

For as much heat as the organization has taken, they’re finally relevant and good again. That’s something that can’t be taken away from them.

Now, we’ll see what they can do against the Chiefs. One thing is for sure, and that’s the fact that the NFL is dominating when it comes to the TV ratings.