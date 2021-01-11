Paul Finebaum Predicts Urban Meyer Is Headed To The NFL

ESPN star Paul Finebaum thinks Urban Meyer is headed to the NFL.

Meyer’s name has been tied to the Jacksonville job, and seems like momentum is building for the former Ohio State coach to jump to the NFL. The face of SEC football on ESPN thinks it’s going to happen. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The #Jaguars plan to meet with Urban Meyer today to continue discussing the team’s head coaching vacancy, sources tell me and @RapSheet. No deal is imminent and the team has at least one other interview scheduled. But an important step in the process. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 8, 2021

“I think he’s going to take one [of the NFL jobs]. If he wasn’t going to, we would’ve already gotten that word by now,” Finebaum said during a Monday interview on WJOX 94.5, according to Saturday Tradition.

I have to agree with Finebaum. In fact, I’ll even take it a step further. I think it’s a done deal that Meyer is headed to the NFL.

My guess is that Meyer’s mind is already made up, and now it’s just about ironing out final details.

Will he land with the Jags or a different team? I think he’s headed to the Jags. The other team floating around is the Lions, but it seems like the Jags are in complete control.

As a betting man, I’d bet we see Meyer on the sidelines in Jacksonville with Trevor Lawrence this upcoming September!

