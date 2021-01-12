Is Alabama coach Nick Saban retiring?

As pointed out by BroBible, speculation seems to be running rampant with fans on social media after the seven-time national champ cried after winning the title Monday night over Ohio State. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Let me go ahead and answer this right now for all of you. There is no way in hell Nick Saban is retiring.

There’s none at all. There’s a better chance I suit up in an NBA game this weekend than there is that Nick Saban calls it quits.

It’s just not going to happen.

Nick Saban hoists his seventh national championship trophy ???? pic.twitter.com/yqLnpW5Lys — ESPN (@espn) January 12, 2021

Why would Nick Saban retire? The dude is sitting at the top of the college football world, and he’s shown zero signs of slowing down.

If anything, the gap between Alabama and the rest of the SEC is larger than ever before.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

So, to put this as bluntly as possible, under no situation do I see Nick Saban retiring. It’s not going to happen, talking about it as if it’s serious is foolish and he’ll be back next season.