Lana Del Rey Rips Complex For ‘Inferring’ She Thought The Riot At The Capitol Was Acceptable

Lana Del Rey is not happy with Complex.

The music superstar recently gave an interview on BBC 1 radio, and touched on President Donald Trump and the riot at the Capitol last Wednesday, which resulted in five total deaths as a mob of his supporters briefly held control of the building. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

According to Complex, she said the following in part during the interview:

The madness of Trump… As bad as it was, it really needed to happen. We really needed a reflection of our world’s greatest problem, which is not climate change but sociopathy and narcissism. Especially in America. It’s going to kill the world. It’s not capitalism, it’s narcissism…You know, he doesn’t know that he’s inciting a riot and I believe that.

Well, Complex apparently didn’t appreciate her comments, and published the headline Wednesday, “Lana Del Rey Doesn’t Believe Donald Trump Purposely Incited Capitol Riot.”

While that might not be the issue, the publication further wrote, “Not content with just being called tone-deaf over her defense that she can’t be racist because she’s dated rappers, LDR decided to give Donald Trump the benefit of the doubt in a time when opinions of the outgoing president couldn’t be lower.”

Lana Del Rey is back at it with another controversial take: she says Trump didn’t mean to incite the Capitol Building riot: https://t.co/bOCUfTzl0b pic.twitter.com/f3nDFpv58G — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) January 12, 2021

In response to the article, Del Rey tweeted, “I also want to say that I don’t appreciate complex magazine inferring that I thought it was right to storm the capital. After my long term relationship with them and exclusive interviews over the last 11 years I think it’s pathetic if Rolling Stone chimes in-same goes for them.”

I also want to say that I don’t appreciate complex magazine inferring that I thought it was right to storm the capital. After my long term relationship with them and exclusive interviews over the last 11 years I think it’s pathetic

if Rolling Stone chimes in-same goes for them — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) January 12, 2021

I’ll say it again I don’t appreciate the larger magazines taking my well-intentioned and believe it or not liberal comments out of context. It’s actually what I sing about quite often. It’s what I’ve been condemned for saying. You can listen to the entire interview. — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) January 12, 2021

Just to take a moment to say that what I was describing w the bbc was that Trump is so significantly impaired that he may not know what he was doing due to his significant lack of empathy and the wider ranging problem is the issue of sociopathy and narcissism in America. — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) January 12, 2021

Is it just me or is Lana Del Rey, who has a new album coming out soon, 100% in the right? At no point in her BBC interview (as transcribed by Complex) did she say the Capitol riot was acceptable, okay or something that should be supported.

She pretty much straight up called President Donald Trump a narcissist who doesn’t understand what he’s doing.

Now, you can agree with her assessment or you can’t, but to suggest she supported the violence that resulted in multiple deaths is just insane.

Rey should push back if she feels wronged, and she shouldn’t be afraid to do it publicly. I mean, point blank, she’s being incredibly critical of Trump in her BBC interview. She’s more or less call him stupid and unable to understand that words have actions.

Let us know in the comments what you think of Rey’s tweets and her anger towards Complex.