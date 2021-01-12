Editorial

Lana Del Rey Rips Complex For ‘Inferring’ She Thought The Riot At The Capitol Was Acceptable

BELFORT, FRANCE - JULY 01: Lana del Rey performs at Eurockeennes Music Festival on July 1, 2012 in Belfort, France.

Lana Del Rey is not happy with Complex.

The music superstar recently gave an interview on BBC 1 radio, and touched on President Donald Trump and the riot at the Capitol last Wednesday, which resulted in five total deaths as a mob of his supporters briefly held control of the building. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

According to Complex, she said the following in part during the interview:

The madness of Trump… As bad as it was, it really needed to happen. We really needed a reflection of our world’s greatest problem, which is not climate change but sociopathy and narcissism. Especially in America. It’s going to kill the world. It’s not capitalism, it’s narcissism…You know, he doesn’t know that he’s inciting a riot and I believe that.

Well, Complex apparently didn’t appreciate her comments, and published the headline Wednesday, “Lana Del Rey Doesn’t Believe Donald Trump Purposely Incited Capitol Riot.”

While that might not be the issue, the publication further wrote, “Not content with just being called tone-deaf over her defense that she can’t be racist because she’s dated rappers, LDR decided to give Donald Trump the benefit of the doubt in a time when opinions of the outgoing president couldn’t be lower.”

In response to the article, Del Rey tweeted, “I also want to say that I don’t appreciate complex magazine inferring that I thought it was right to storm the capital. After my long term relationship with them and exclusive interviews over the last 11 years I think it’s pathetic if Rolling Stone chimes in-same goes for them.”

Is it just me or is Lana Del Rey, who has a new album coming out soon, 100% in the right? At no point in her BBC interview (as transcribed by Complex) did she say the Capitol riot was acceptable, okay or something that should be supported.

She pretty much straight up called President Donald Trump a narcissist who doesn’t understand what he’s doing.

Now, you can agree with her assessment or you can’t, but to suggest she supported the violence that resulted in multiple deaths is just insane.

Rey should push back if she feels wronged, and she shouldn’t be afraid to do it publicly. I mean, point blank, she’s being incredibly critical of Trump in her BBC interview. She’s more or less call him stupid and unable to understand that words have actions.

 

