REPORT: ‘Saved By The Bell’ Star Dustin Diamond Hospitalized Over Cancer Concerns

“Saved By The Bell” star Dustin Diamond has reportedly been hospitalized.

Diamond was reportedly hospitalized over the weekend after experiencing full body pain, according to a report published by TMZ. Doctors have been testing the Hollywood actor to figure out what is wrong, but his team believes it might be cancer, the outlet reported.

‘Saved By the Bell’ Star Dustin Diamond Hospitalized, Cancer Likely https://t.co/4Kph3z9ZtZ — TMZ (@TMZ) January 12, 2021

A biopsy is being conducted to find out, TMZ reported.

Diamond’s family has a history of cancer. His mother died from breast cancer, according to the outlet. (RELATED: The Premiere Date For ‘Saved By The Bell’ Reboot Is Here)

Diamond is most known for his role as Screech on “Saved By The Bell.” He was not included in the cast of the reboot that aired in Nov. of 2020.

Diamond has become somewhat controversial since his appearance on the show.

In 2006, he released a sex tape titled, “Screeched- Saved By The Smell.” Diamond later claimed that he wasn’t actually in the sex tape and had used a stunt double during an interview with The Daily Beast.

“I faked that one at a chance for millions,” Diamond told the outlet. “I’m an opportunist, really.”

“Needless to say it did not make millions,” he added. “But I had to take the shot. I don’t know anyone who wouldn’t.”