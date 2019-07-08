Superstar Mario Lopez And Wife Share Life-Changing News: ‘It’s A BOY!!!’

Superstar Mario Lopez and his wife Courtney Lopez shared exciting news Monday on Instagram with a sweet shot after the birth of their son, “Santino Rafael Lopez!”

The 45-year-old host of “Extra” was clearly overjoyed in a series of snaps he posted announcing the arrival of his and Courtney’s third child. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

“It’s a BOY!!!! Healthy, beautiful baby boy… Santino Rafael Lopez! Baby & Mom are doing great. Mrs. Lopez came through like a Champ!#BabyLopez3,” the former “Saved By The Bell” star captioned his post on Instagram, per the “Today” show. (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Upton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [SLIDESHOW])

Fellow co-stars and celebrities quickly joined in on social media sharing congratulations to the new Lopez family of five. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

“Congrats!! That was quick,” Mark Wahlberg wrote.

“Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown also commented, “Awww so beautiful congratulations.”

Lopez’s former “Saved by the Bell” co-star Elizabeth Berkley shared, “Amazing amazing amazing!!!!!!!!! Love you guys!!!!”

It comes after the “Dancing With The Stars” star announced that he and his wife were expecting once again back in January with a clip on social media.

He captioned it, “Lopez family update” and at the end his wife shared, “I’m having a baby!”

“We’re gonna be a party of five,” Lopez said in the video.

Mario and Courtney also have an eight-year old daughter, Gia Francesca, and 5-year-old son, Dominic.

Congratulations!