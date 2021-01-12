Well-Respected Senior GOP Staffer Resigns, Condemns Colleagues After Capitol Hill Riots

A senior GOP staffer resigned due to Republicans’ support of President Donald Trump’s calls to overturn the election results, Politico reported Tuesday.

Jason Schmid was a senior staffer on the House Armed Services Committee and was well-liked by those he worked with, CNN reported. Schmid said the rioters who descended on the Capitol building last week were and are still “domestic enemies of the Constitution of the United States,” according to a letter to House Ranking member Republican Alabama Rep. Mike Rogers and committee members, which Politico obtained.

The former staffer said he was resigning due to GOP House committee members prioritizing “electoral politics” before the country, according to his letter.

“A poisonous lie that the election was illegitimate and should be overturned inspired so called ‘patriots’ to share common cause with white supremacists, neo-Nazis and conspiracy theorists to attack the seat of American government,” Schmid’s letter said.

Top Republican aide on House Armed Services Committee Jason Schmid resigns. His blistering letter calls out congressional Republicans who propelled “poisonous lie” that election was illegitimate who now fail to “rebuke these insurrectionists” #CountryOverParty pic.twitter.com/ESwUNdqflt — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) January 12, 2021

Schmid’s letter was directed at 13 members of the committee who had objected to the Electoral College’s certification of the election results, Politico reported.

Rioters descended on the Capitol building last week during a march in protest against the certification of the Electoral College’s certification of the election results, multiple sources said. (RELATED: Rioters Breach Pelosi’s Office)

“The decision to vote to set aside legitimate electors harmed the ability of every service member, intelligence officer, and diplomat to defend the nation and advance American interests,” Schmid said in his letter.

“Regardless of the motivations behind the vote, these members bear the consequences that the men and women in harm’s way will face for many years to come,” Schmid’s letter said.

Schmid wrote that it’s probable foreign intelligence services would “capitalize on the crisis” of the riot, saying it would cost Americans.

“Congressional enablers of this mob have made future foreign conflict more likely, not less,” Schmid’s letter said.

Schmid urged his former colleagues to act “in the accounting of this horrible chapter in our history” and said it was “disturbing” that armed force members participated in the riots, according to the letter.

Members of the House Armed Services Committee didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

