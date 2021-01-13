Garth Brooks, Dick Van Dyke And More Among This Year’s Kennedy Center Honorees

Garth Brooks, Dick Van Dyke and more were among the list of stars recognized at this year’s Kennedy Center honorees.

“It’s not only sitting in that chair, but who is sitting next to you,” the legendary country singer shared in a statement posted from the Kennedy Center on Twitter Wednesday, along with a link about the celebration. The post was noted by the Hollywood Reporter.

"That's the honor," his statement added. "You're sitting next to people who defined the culture."

"Hear from all of this year's #KCHonors recipients [and] celebrate them June 6 at 9 p.m. ET on @CBS, the tweet continued.

“Many years ago, I was the host of a similar event held in private with the Kennedy family,” Dick Van Dyke’s statement shared from the organization read. “Since the creation of the Honors, just over 200 have been honored with equal care. Being included in that group is the thrill of my life.”

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the 2020 Kennedy Center Honors, that is normally held in December, was postponed until May 2021.

In addition to Brooks and Van Dyke, choreographer and actress Debbie Allen along with singer-songwriter Joan Baez and violinist Midori will be recognized at an in-person medallion ceremony with a limited audience during the week of May 17-22, per report.

“This past year has taught us many things, including the need to be flexible and adaptable,” Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter shared in a statement to the outlet. “They say necessity is the mother of all invention. The unusual circumstances inspired and opened up new ways for us to present a deeper experience, and hopefully understanding, of the art and lifetime work of our Honorees.”

“2020 has also shined a bright light on the impact of how art and culture speak to our collective human experience,” the statement added. “It can meet us at any moment and sustain us during the most challenging days.”