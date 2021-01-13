Liam Neeson Says He’s Open To Appearing In The New Disney+ Series ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

Liam Neeson is open to appearing in the new Disney+ series “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

Disney is making a series about the legendary “Star Wars” character, and Ewan McGregor will reprise his role. Hayden Christensen is also slated to return as Darth Vader. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Obviously, that has some fans wondering if Neeson will return as Qui-Gon Jinn. Well, it sounds like it might happen.

During an interview with Collider, Neeson was asked about potentially appearing in “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” and he said, “Sure, I’d be up for that, yeah.”

If Neeson returns at some point in “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Qui-Gon, then people are going to lose their minds. I can promise you that much.

Stop and think for a second what the reaction was to the end of “The Mandalorian” season two. People went wild when a certain character showed up.

The same would happen if Neeson returned to the “Star Wars” universe.

Also, I have to give a tip of my cap to Disney for finally pumping out some great “Star Wars” content. After several disappointing films, “The Mandalorian” was awesome, and the studio managed to convince Ewan McGregor to return for “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

For the first time in the past few years, it feels like “Stars Wars” is trending up instead of trending down.

