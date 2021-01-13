Rick Wilson Accuses Matt Gaetz, Ken Buck And Jim Jordan Of ‘Whiny Bitch Victimhood’

Project Lincoln’s Rick Wilson tore into President Donald Trump’s “true believers,” accusing them of “whiny bitch victimhood.”

Wilson told MSNBC’s Joy Reid that Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz (FL), Ken Buck (CO) and Jim Jordan (OH) were among Trump’s loyal base, saying that they were mistaken in their belief that they were being singled out because they were conservative. (RELATED: ‘They Laugh At Anyone Who Speaks With An Accent’: Fox News Panel Gets Heated Over Viral Don Lemon Clip)

WATCH:

Wilson began by attacking Trump directly, saying that he had most of the Republicans in Congress afraid that he might actually attack them or members of their families.

“Donald Trump is the leader of a terrorist faction, of a terrorist group that terrorizes the Congress. They accomplished their mission,” Wilson said. “When it came to the Republicans, the ones who really believe in Trumpism, it’s a handful, it’s 25, 35 of those idiots, the Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan types. A lot of the rest of them are just absolutely living in stark terror that Donald Trump’s mob will come and kill them.”

Reid then showed a clip of Gaetz arguing that Trump’s supporters were angry because of the way that Democrats — from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on down — and Hollywood had treated the president, adding with a laugh, “Hollywood is the same thing as Donald Trump inciting an actual riot and a coup.”

She added that newly-elected Republican North Carolina Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene had complained that she was being silenced even as she spoke from the House floor.

“This whiny bitch victimhood from Matt Gaetz and Ken Buck and Jim Jordan,” Wilson concluded. “Twitter and Facebook aren’t banning you because you’re a conservative. They’re banning you because you suck. They’re banning you because you say evil s**t. They’re banning you because you support a revolution against the government of this country and a free and fair election. This is the most remarkable thing about this to me is all of these tough guy swagger monkeys who act like they’re the big, you know, alpha males — they’re whining and bitching and moaning about Kathy Griffin holding up a mannequin head, or Nancy Pelosi tearing up a piece of paper. Come on, guys, toughen up.”