Will There Be A Second Season Of ‘Bodyguard’ On Netflix?

Will there be a second season of the incredible show “Bodyguard” on Netflix?

The answer to this question seems incredibly unclear at the moment. I just finished the first season of the hit show in the span of 48 hours, and I couldn’t have loved it more. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The plot involved former soldier and police officer David Budd being assigned to protect a member of British leadership.

Without saying too much, things go horribly wrong and he finds himself in the middle of a vast conspiracy.

Let me be crystal clear. I thought “Bodyguard,” which originally comes from BBC One, was one of the best shows I’ve seen in a long time.

It was just a thriller. It kept me pinned to the edge of my seat for all six episodes. Now, I need to know if there’ll be a second season!

Unfortunately, we just don’t know right now. The ending leaves the door open for one, and the possibilities certainly seem endless.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Creator Jed Mercurio said during an appearance at the Banff World Media Festival in 2019, “We’re in talks. We’re going through the logistics of it. There’s no real update now.”

After that comment, there’s just a lot of speculation online. So, we really have no idea what’s going on with the hit show.

Having said that, I think you can safely assume “Bodyguard” season two will happen and arrive on Netflix at some point. The first season was simply way too popular and successful to not have a second one. When will it come out? Well, your guess is as good as mine. I don’t have a clue, but I’d bet anything that it’s coming.