Netflix Releases A Preview Of Its 2021 Film Lineup

Netflix has a massive slate of movies coming out in 2021.

The streaming giant recently released a short video highlighting its lineup for the year, and it’s loaded with major names. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Take a look at the preview of the year ahead below. It’ll have movie fans excited.

I know people joke about Netflix constantly cranking out content and just throwing stuff against a wall to see what sticks.

That’s true, and not everything the streaming service does is great. Far from it. However, we know when Netflix decides to go all in, the product is incredibly impressive.

Excited for The Harder They Fall to be part of this crazy 2021 @NetflixFilm line up ???????? https://t.co/f3lTrIlYZX — Idris Elba (@idriselba) January 12, 2021

Look no further than “Ozark,” “Highwaymen” and “Stranger Things” for examples of when Netflix is at its best.

As shown in the preview above, Netflix is dropping some monster hits in 2021. Idris Elba’s “The Harder They Fall,” Gal Gadot’s “Red Notice” and “Don’t Look Up” with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence are all dropping this year.

Netflix released the first snippet of #DontLookUp! It confirms it will be released in 2021. pic.twitter.com/jbRvDFKetc — Don’t Look Up News (@DontLookUpNews) January 12, 2021

So, buckle up, folks, because it looks like 2021 is going to be a hell of a year for movies. Warner Bros. is releasing everything straight to HBO Max, and Netflix is going to be dropping massive films all year.

Can’t wait!