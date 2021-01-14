Graham Mertz Releases Incredible Hype Video

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz tweeted an awesome video Thursday afternoon.

The redshirt freshman passer tweeted a highlight reel from the past season, and captioned it, “We want it all…@BadgerFootball.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the video in the tweet below.

There’s one way and one way only to describe the video above, and that’s as 100% pure football porn. That’s exactly what it is.

It’s crazy that it’s January 14th, and I’m already jacked up and ready for the next season of college football.

It truly can’t get here fast enough.

As I’ve said many times, go ahead and let people count us out because we didn’t have a great 2020 campaign. Let them do it!

We’ve all seen this movie before, folks. People look past us, don’t respect the Badgers and we just get to work.

Almost always, we come out on top.

Clearly, Graham Mertz appears to be on a mission to silence all his critics, and I’m here for it.

The offseason is upon us, and it’s time to get to work!