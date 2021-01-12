Wisconsin Is At 50/1 To Win The 2021 College Football Championship

Wisconsin has okay odds to win the 2021 college football championship.

The 2021 odds from BetOnline.ag are out, and Wisconsin is at 50/1 to win the title next season. Alabama is at the top of the list at 7/2. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can check out the entire odds in the tweet below.

Early odds from @betonline_ag on the 2021 national champion. pic.twitter.com/EtxI3Gw4QG — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) January 12, 2021

What do I think about being at 50/1 to win the title next season? Well, right now, I don’t think it means much. We just wrapped up the season.

There’s still a lot of time left before things will start shaping up for the 2021 campaign.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Ferguson (@jakeferg84)

Having said that, I do know that I’m very optimistic about the future in Madison. That much I can promise you for sure.

We’re returning major pieces of our offense, we have talent all over the field and quarterback Graham Mertz will have another offseason of development under his belt.

There are tons of reasons to be amped.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

Do I think 50/1 is fair? I’ll reserve judgement, but I know I’m already excited to get started on the 2021 season.