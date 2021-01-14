REPORT: The NBA Has 16 More Cases Of Coronavirus

More than a dozen NBA players reportedly have coronavirus.

According to Shams Charania, 16 more players have tested positive for coronavirus in the latest round of testing since Jan. 6.

16 new NBA players have tested positive for coronavirus out of 497 tested since Jan. 6, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 13, 2021

Okay, while I’m sure some people might want to panic over this number, I’m really not sweating 16 new cases.

After all, logic would seem to indicate these players are all only on a couple of teams judging from the recent postponements.

The NBA has roughly 400 players in the league. A total of 16 players testing positive is far from ideal, but it’s also far from a crisis.

Now, if we’re sitting here with 50 new cases, then the NBA is going to be in some serious trouble.

However, that’s not the case at all right now.

Deal with the players who have the virus, keep them away from the rest of the team and I’m sure everything else will be fine. There’s no need to panic just yet, even if we continue to have more postponements.