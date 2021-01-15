Capitol Rioters Planned To ‘Capture And Assassinate’ Elected Officials, Prosecutors Say

Prosecutors said that rioters intended to “capture and assassinate” lawmakers as they certified the results of the 2020 Presidential election at the Capitol on Jan. 6, court records filed Thursday show.

Prosecutors detailed threats made by Jacob Chansley, a QAnon leader, against Vice President Mike Pence that “justice is coming,” according to court records. Chansley announced that the rioters were there to “take out” multiple lawmakers.

“Strong evidence, including Chansley’s own words and actions at the Capitol, supports that the intent of the Capitol rioters was to capture and assassinate elected officials in the United States Government,” the prosecutors said.

Among those arrested in the siege of the Capitol included police officers, a flower shop owner, a state lawmaker, military veterans, even an Olympic medalist.

The Acting U.S Attorney for the District of Columbia dismissed claims that the rioters planned to kill lawmakers in a press conference Friday. (RELATED: QAnon ‘Shaman’ Allegedly Left A Threatening Note On Mike Pence’s Senate Desk, Prosecutors Say)

“Right now, we don’t have direct evidence of kill-capture teams,” Sherwin said. He added that “there may be a disconnect” between his office and other offices that have filed charges against Chansley and the other rioters.

Robert Sanford, a retired firefighter, was charged with hitting a police officer in the head with a fire extinguisher during the riot, Reuters reported. Peter Stager was charged with hitting another officer with an American flag pole.

The Department of Justice has filed over 80 criminal cases in connection with the Capitol riot, Reuters reported. The FBI is investigating over 200 suspects who were found via photos and videos from the incident posted to social media sites.

