QAnon ‘Shaman’ Allegedly Left A Threatening Note On Mike Pence’s Senate Desk, Prosecutors Say

The Capitol rioter known as the “Q Shaman” allegedly left a threatening note on Vice President Pence’s desk, according to a court filing Thursday.

Jacob Chansley, a self-proclaimed QAnon leader, allegedly approached Pence’s desk in the Senate chambers to take photographs and leave a note saying that “it’s only a matter of time, justice is coming,” according to court records.

Chansley allegedly ignored a request for help from Capitol Police Officer Keith Robishaw, who was alone with over 25 rioters in the Senate Chamber on Jan. 6, according to court records. Chansley screamed that the Capitol was “their house” and disobeyed Robishaw’s orders to leave the area, federal prosecutors said.

The filing, submitted by prosecutors arguing that Chansley should be detained until his trial, labeled Chansley a flight risk due to mental health issues, regular drug use and lack of a stable job or other ties to his community, according to court records.

Capitol rioter dubbed ‘QAnon Shaman’ allegedly sought to kill officials, left Pence a note https://t.co/3G08nkj5fs pic.twitter.com/Of9UI56XtE — New York Post (@nypost) January 15, 2021

Chansley is a “poster child for QAnon,” a group that believes in a conspiracy theory involving “Satan-worshipping cannibalistic pedophiles” who run a “global child sex-trafficking ring” and work against President Donald Trump, according to prosecutors. He contacted the FBI and claimed that he did not mean the note as a threat, but added that Pence is a “child-trafficking traitor,” according to the court document.

He told FBI officials that he wanted to return to Washington to participate in demonstrations on inauguration day, according to court documents.

“I’ll still go, you better believe it. For sure I’d want to be there, as a protestor, as a protestor, fuckin’ a,” Chansley said, according to court documents.

He “sporadically earns money” by fundraising to lead QAnon followers at demonstrations, according to court documents. Chansley also shared his history of “apparent mental health issues” including “strongly-held false mystical beliefs and leadership in a dangerous extremist group” and believing that he is an alien.

Chansley is also a regular drug user and has the ability to quickly fundraise for any trips, according to prosecutors. He has demonstrated experience in traveling by untraceable, non-traditional, off-the-grid methods. (RELATED: ‘QAnon Shaman’ Seeks Presidential Pardon From Trump, Says He Received ‘Invitation’ To Riot)

Chansley told FBI agents that he went from Arizona to Georgia and then on to Washington to participate in demonstrations on Jan. 6, so flight restrictions would not have prevented him from participating in the riot, according to court records.

