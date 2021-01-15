Caught On Bodycam: Officer Saves Woman From Fiery Car

In Hamilton County, Ohio, a woman’s car burst into flames. With the woman passed out and the flames growing, two officers and a good Samaritan raced against the growing flames to get the woman out of the car to safety.

It was later discovered the woman had a medical emergency, passed out, and stuck her foot on the gas pedal. This caused the engine to rev and the tires to keep on spinning, ultimately causing the fire. (RELATED: CAUGHT ON BODY CAM: Officers Scramble To Clear House On Fire)

Can they get the woman out before it’s too late?

WATCH:

