Caught On Bodycam: Officer Saves Woman From Fiery Car

In Hamilton County, Ohio, a woman’s car burst into flames. With the woman passed out and the flames growing, two officers and a good Samaritan raced against the growing flames to get the woman out of the car to safety.
It was later discovered the woman had a medical emergency, passed out, and stuck her foot on the gas pedal. This caused the engine to rev and the tires to keep on spinning, ultimately causing the fire. (RELATED: CAUGHT ON BODY CAM: Officers Scramble To Clear House On Fire)
Can they get the woman out before it’s too late?
WATCH:
If you enjoyed this video, check out these other videos:
CAUGHT ON BODY CAM: Officers Scramble To Clear House On Fire
You Can Get A DUI On A Lawnmower?!
Police Find One-Legged Man Stuck On A Fence
Police Body Cam Footage Of Nashville Bombing Released
Police Bodycam: Intervention Officer Assists Mentally Ill Woman
The Wrong Way To Get Out Of A Ticket
POLICE BODYCAM: Intruder Sleeping On Porch
PD BODY CAM: Officer Attempts To Enforce Covid-19 Rules On Small Business
‘180 Officers Were Hurt!’: Officer Explains Scary Everyday Incidents Dealt With During Protests
The Most Disciplined Officer You’ll Ever See
And of course don’t forget to check out our social media!