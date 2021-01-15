CNN WH Correspondent Kate Bennett Says Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner Are ‘In A Bit Of A Panic’ Over Their Future

CNN White House correspondent Kate Bennett said Friday that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are ‘in a bit of a panic’ over their future.

While reporting on “New Day,” Bennett described the challenges that Trump and Kushner are facing as their family leaves the White House on Jan. 20, citing their reliance on the Trump brand. She also reported that they are questioning where they will live and what they will do for a living. (RELATED: CNN’s Jim Acosta On Trump’s Legacy: ‘More Jefferson Davis Than Thomas Jefferson’)

“This is a couple and a family who rely on a brand, as we know, for decades to sort of keep them going forward,” Bennett began. “It’s very challenging now departing the White House to rely on that brand when the last thing that we’ve seen of this administration, of course, these horrific images of the insurrection.”

That has Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump in a bit of a panic as they look to their future. Entering the White House was a completely different situation. I talked to a lot of sources today who say they’re questioning everything now from where they’re going to live after the White House to what their careers will be,” she added.

Bennett was referencing the potential damage the Trump brand is facing due to the violent riot that took place at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. President Donald Trump is facing allegations that he incited the riot, and was impeached by the House of Representatives for the second time on Jan. 13.

Bennett went on to describe that this could damage Ivanka Trump’s chances for a political future and it potentially makes it difficult for them to “tout any achievements” from the last four years. Ivanka did make a statement on Twitter the day of the riot explicitly calling peaceful protest “patriotic” and saying that “violence is unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest terms.” She also called for “healing and reconciliation” the following day.

No. Peaceful protest is patriotic. Violence is unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest terms. https://t.co/GwngZTqzTH — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 6, 2021

“This moment calls for healing and reconciliation. We must revitalize the sacred bonds that bind us together as one national family.” @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/96PGjKwl0r — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 8, 2021

“Most of the people I spoke to said that this is going to be an extremely difficult post-White House time for them,” Bennett concluded. “The future is unclear. They are not going to be welcomed back to New York, as we’ve reported before, by their social circles. Bedminster, where they have a home, could also be challenging. And now it’s looking like Florida could be the next step for this couple.”