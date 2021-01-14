CNN’s Jim Acosta On Trump’s Legacy: ‘More Jefferson Davis Than Thomas Jefferson’

While reporting from the White House on Thursday, CNN’s Jim Acosta said that President Donald Trump has been more “Jefferson Davis than Thomas Jefferson” while referring to his legacy as President.

Acosta was asked by host Anderson Cooper if he thought the President cared about his legacy or if he cared more about the Trump brand and the potential to make money. (RELATED: Joe Concha: Jim Acosta Should ‘Go Work For The Biden Admin’ If He Won’t Challenge The New President)

“The President is basically clueless about what this is going to do to his legacy, that he doesn’t fully grasp the magnitude of the fact, I think the very real likelihood that he’s going to be placed at rock bottom of the list of presidents in terms of how they’re viewed by historians,” Acosta began. “I mean, this is a President who has been more Jefferson Davis than Thomas Jefferson.”

Acosta said Trump’s legacy could be damaged by the allegations that he incited the riot that took place at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Trump issued a statement Wednesday condemning the riot and said “violence and vandalism have absolutely no place in our country and our movement.” He then stated that he had directed federal agencies to ensure a “peaceful” transfer of power. Prior to the release of his statement, he was impeached by the House of Representatives for the second time.

“I think the key question that Republicans are going to have to deal with during the Senate impeachment trial is whether that crime goes unpunished,” Acosta continued. “Richard Nixon was guilty of a great many things but there were good Republicans who took it upon themselves to make sure that Richard Nixon was not able to get away with what he was trying to get away with. It’s a very different situation with Donald Trump because you know, the Republicans might once again in a second impeachment trial let him get off scot-free.”