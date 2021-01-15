Daniel Baker Arrested For Plotting Armed Attack On Pro-Trump Protesters At State Capitol

Daniel Baker of Tallahassee, Florida, was arrested Friday by the FBI for attempting to coordinate an armed resistance to respond to any pro-Trump protesters who may gather before the Florida state capital, according to a press release.

Baker, who was arrested Friday morning, was allegedly attempting to recruit volunteers online to encircle protesters while carrying weapons, and trap them around the capitol building, according to a press release.

“Extremists intent on violence from either end of the political and social spectrums must be stopped, and they will be stopped,” wrote Lawrence Keefe, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, the press release said.

“The diligent work in this case by the FBI and other public safety organizations has averted a crisis with this arrest, and we will not stop in our efforts to detect, deter, and disrupt anyone else planning to incite or commit violence,” Keefe continued.

Baker, who was reportedly in the army for a year, received an “other-than-honorable discharge in 2007” and has reportedly created extremist posts for months. (RELATED: FBI Arrests Florida Firefighter For Allegedly Participating In Capitol Riots)

“This is war. Are you willing to take up arms with us yet? Buy guns and join us this November. We are voting from the rooftops,” Baker posted in October, according to a DOJ affidavit.

HAPPENING NOW: #FBI #Jacksonville has arrested Daniel Baker of Tallahassee for inciting violence at the Florida Capitol Building. Thanks to our partners at @fdlepio @LeonSheriff @TallyPD and @NDFLnews for their assistance. pic.twitter.com/CinkyNDFGN — FBI Jacksonville (@FBIJacksonville) January 15, 2021

Baker created a Facebook event titled, “Defend Tallahassee” on January 12, 2021 according to the affidavit. Baker allegedly used this new page to post the following:

“‘We advocate a diversity of tactics and organizing elsewhere than this event page. Peaceful friends are welcome and will be protected. Direct action friends are also welcome and encouraged.”

Baker reportedly made a virtual appearance before the a U.S. courthouse Friday afternoon.