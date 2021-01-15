FBI Arrests Former School Therapist Seen In Capitol Riot

The FBI has arrested the woman seen with a fellow rioter next to Vice President Mike Pence’s Senate chair during the Capitol riots last week, according to NBC News.

Christine Priola, a 49-year-old former Cleveland school therapist was identified as the woman seen in a viral video holding up a sign that read “The Children Cry Out for Justice”, while she and other rioters breached the Senate Chamber according to NBC News. NBC also reported that the FBI received a tip from an anonymous source that led to her arrest on Thursday in the same report.

Christine Priola, a former occupational therapist for the Cleveland schools, was arrested Thursday and accused of taking part in last week’s attack on the U.S. Capitol. https://t.co/64smgmqjfK — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) January 14, 2021

Prior to her arrest, Priola voiced concerns about pedophilia and child sex trafficking conspiracies in her January 6th resignation letter from her job as a school therapist, according to the New York Post. (RELATED: ‘Biden’s Reported Pick For Energy Secretary Boosted ‘Pee Tape’, Kavanaugh Gang Rape Conspiracy Theories’)

In the letter, Priola listed her union’s supposed funding of “people and groups that support the killing of unborn children” and her objection to “taking the coronavirus 19 vaccine in order to return to in person learning” among the reasons for her exit according to a report by The Hill.

“I will be switching paths to expose the Global evil of human trafficking and pedophilia,” wrote Priola in the letter.

Priola was charged with unlawfully entering/remaining on restricted grounds, violent entry, disorderly conduct and unlawful parading. according to The Hill.

A spokesperson for Priola’s school district said, according to the Associated Press, “The right of peaceful protest, as protected by the first amendment, is a foundation of our democracy. The forcible takeover and willful destruction of our government is not.”

Priola’s union president, Shari Obrenski told WKYC “It is the exact opposite of what we teach our students… Anyone who participated must bear the very serious consequences of their actions.”

ABC News‘ Cleveland affiliate reported Priola was later released on a $20,000 bond.

