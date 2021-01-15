Georgetown Halts Basketball Activities Because Of Coronavirus

Georgetown has halted basketball activities because of coronavirus.

According to USA Today, the Big East announced that the Hoyas won’t play Marquette and Providence as scheduled because of coronavirus issues on the team. Activities have been paused for the time being. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Marquette game vs. Georgetown on Jan. 20 officially postponed due to the Hoyas’ COVID pause. #mubb pic.twitter.com/F7RsMjtHVt — Ben Steele (@BenSteeleMJS) January 14, 2021

Well, it’s another day in the world of college basketball, and another team has run into problems! It just never ends.

Is it just me or does it seem like basketball is struggling more than we expected it to?

I guess we were really spoiled with the NBA’s bubble system, and just started to think that success was normal.

Georgetown, other college programs and teams in the NBA are all struggling to deal with the virus, and the Hoyas have now had multiple games postponed.

Hopefully, Georgetown doesn’t have more games postponed. Even though, I’m not a Georgetown guy at all, you hate to see a team struggle.