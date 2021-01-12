Nebraska Pauses Basketball Activities Because Of Coronavirus, Game Against Illinois Postponed

Nebraska’s basketball team has paused team activities because of coronavirus.

The Cornhuskers announced Monday night that basketball activities have been halted because of positive coronavirus tests. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Nebraska’s game against Illinois slated for Wednesday night has also been postponed.

Nebraska Men’s Basketball pauses team activities. — Nebraska Basketball (@HuskerHoops) January 12, 2021

The hits just keep coming in the world of college sports. It seems like with every passing day, we get more bad coronavirus news.

We deal with postponements all season long in college football, and we’re seeing them as well in basketball.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nebraska Basketball (@huskerhoops)

The Big 10 started the season without many issues, but the conference has been on a bit of a skid recently with issues.

The last thing we need is for another team to go down for an extended period of time because of coronavirus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nebraska Basketball (@huskerhoops)

Hopefully, Nebraska only ends up missing one game. Missing more would be a real kick in the gut, and there’s not a single person who wants to see that happen.

