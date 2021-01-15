IRS Pushes Back Start Of Tax-Filing Season

The Internal Revenue System (IRS) announced Friday that it has pushed back the start of the 2021 tax filing season to Feb. 12th.

This gives tax filers an extra two weeks to get their 2020 tax filings in order. The deadline remains unchanged, set for April 15. The IRS said they will use this extra time to check their systems and ensure that everything runs smoothly, according to a press release.

“If filing season were opened without the correct programming in place, then there could be a delay in issuing refunds to taxpayers. These changes ensure that eligible people will receive any remaining stimulus money as a Recovery Rebate Credit when they file their 2020 tax return,” the IRS said in a statement.

“Given the pandemic, this is one of the nation’s most important filing seasons ever. This start date will ensure that people get their needed tax refunds quickly while also making sure they receive any remaining stimulus payments they are eligible for as quickly as possible,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said. (RELATED: Global Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 2 Million)

“While I am disappointed that this year’s filing season will begin later than usual, I recognize that the IRS has faced extraordinary challenges throughout the COVID crisis,” Chairman of the Ways and Means Committee Democratic Massachusetts Rep. Richard E. Neal said.

The IRS recommended in their statement that everyone should file electronically and opt to receive their return via direct deposit. They said this will speed up the process and allow for people to quickly receive their tax returns. They estimate that of the people who do this, nine out of ten people will receive their return within 21 days.