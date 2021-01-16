Mike Huckabee: ‘If We’re Going To Impeach Donald Trump … Then We’d Better Impeach Kamala Harris’ For Bailing BLM Protesters Out Of Jail

Former Republican Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee suggested Saturday that since President Donald Trump has been impeached for using “reckless” words, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris should also be impeached for raising bail money for Black Lives Matters protesters.

“Politicians say reckless things all the time,” Huckabee told Fox Business Network.

Trump told a massive crowd of supporters on Jan. 6, “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol and we’re going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women. We will never give up, we will never concede.”

Later that day, Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building, forcing members of Congress to seek safety while five people were killed during the riot.

The House of Representatives voted Wednesday to impeach Trump — for the second time — for inciting insurrection.

“If we’re going to impeach Donald Trump for what he said, then we’d better impeach Kamala Harris for saying the things she did last summer about the rioters and looters — and even establishing a monetary fund to get them out of jail on bail so they could get back to the riots,” Huckabee continued. (RELATED: Rep. McClintock: ‘If We Had Prosecuted BLM And Antifa … With The Same Determination,’ Capitol Riot Might Not Have Happened)

“Everybody should have a turn,” he added.

Huckabee was referring to Harris’ promotion of the Minnesota Freedom Fund, an organization that successfully raised bail money to release protesters, some of whom had been accused of serious felonies.

The former governor said Trump’s role in the fracas did not “serve the country’s interest very well,” adding that he disagreed with the president pressuring Vice President Mike Pence to invoke an imagined power to reject the results of the Electoral College certification.

“I think Mike Pence was right and the president was totally off the mark when it comes to what Pence could do. But that’s not an impeachable offense,” he said.

Huckabee suggested “the biggest consequence” of impeachment for Trump is how it stains his legacy and clouds “four years of amazing accomplishments as president.” (RELATED: GOP Rep. Byron Donalds: Calling Trump A White Supremacist ‘Equally As Wrong’ As Capitol Hill Riot)

And it’s sad that people are going to remember more about his personality than they will about the things that he got done whether it’s deregulation, lowering taxes, a reset of the Middle East peace process with countries recognizing Israel, the moving of the [U.S.] Embassy [to Jerusalem], stepping back and pushing back against China, getting us out of the Iran deal and the Paris climate accords.

Ten House Republicans voted to impeach Trump, led by Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney. According to one report, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is considering voting for impeachment if and when the upper chamber considers the issue.