The Bills Beating The Ravens Gets Huge TV Ratings

The Buffalo Bills beating the Baltimore Ravens 17-3 Saturday night put up some monster TV ratings.

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, the playoff game between the Bills and Ravens peaked with an average of 21.764 million viewers on NBC as Josh Allen and company earned a big win.

My friends, that’s what we like to call gigantic ratings in the business. There’s really no other way to describe the numbers.

Whenever you’re north of 20 million, you know business is bumping for the NFL and the TV network.

It’s also not shocking at all that so many people tuned in to watch Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson battle it out.

They’re two of the best QBs in the league, and both fan bases are incredibly passionate. The numbers clearly reflect that fact.

Now, we’ll have to wait and see what kind of numbers the primetime game gets Sunday night. I have a feeling the audience will be huge.