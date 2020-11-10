Fans Of The Buffalo Bills Donate More Than $100,000 To A Children’s Hospital In Honor Of Josh Allen’s Grandmother

Fans of the Buffalo Bills have donated a ton of money to a children’s hospital in honor of Josh Allen’s grandmother.

Allen’s grandmother Patricia passed away this past weekend, and he made the decision to play against the Seahawks. The Bills ended up winning the game in convincing fashion. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Ever since, fans have been donating to Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo in honor of his grandmother. The hospital announced late Monday afternoon that donations have now gone north of $100,000.

#BillsMafia you do not cease to amaze us. You have surpassed $100,000 in donations in less than 24 hours. On behalf of our patients and staff, thank you for your support. We are planning a special thank you for you, in @JoshAllenQB grandmother’s honor, that we will share ???????? — Oishei Children’s Hospital (@OCHBuffalo) November 9, 2020

Buffalo fans are known as being some of the wildest, most passionate and coolest fans in the entire NFL.

The fact they’re coming together to donate to a children’s hospital in honor of Allen’s grandmother is proof they love their quarterback, and that they’re an incredible fanbase.

According to ProFootballTalk, many of the donations are coming in at $17, which represents Allen’s number.

Props to everyone donating in the memory of Patricia Allen. We’ve been through some tough times recently in America, and it’s great to see people come together for an awesome cause.