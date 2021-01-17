REVIEW: ‘WandaVision’ Is Incredibly Disappointing

Folks, “WandaVision” is an incredibly disappointing show.

As many of you reading this already know, the new Disney+ series from the Marvel universe has been receiving a massive amount of hype, and the first two episodes dropped Friday. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

I’m not sure I can remember a time I was more disappointed with a show.

I mean, literally nothing happens at all. I’m not even sure I fully understand what the point of the series even is.

It follows Wanda Maximoff and Vision living a suburban life in a sitcom style show, and it’s simply awful. It’s borderline unwatchable, and I’m saying that as a guy who thinks Elizabeth Olsen is outstanding.

How did Disney manage to mangle this situation so badly? Everyone was excited for “WandaVision,” and it’s pretty much unwatchable.

I’ll probably give it a few more episodes to get much better, but I’m 100% out if it doesn’t. I’m not wasting my time.

From the same company that brought us “The Mandalorian,” I have no idea how “WandaVision turned out to be so damn bad, but here we are.

For those of you who have watched it, let us know what you thought in the comments.