Bow Wow Says Houston Mayor Has It Out For Him Following Packed Show

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Superstar Bow Wow said that Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has it out for him following reportedly packed shows in the city amid the pandemic.

“Safe to say the mayor of Houston hates my guts,” the 33-year-old rapper tweeted to his followers after video surfaced of him performing at a club where there appeared to be not a lot of social distancing or mask wearing. The comments were noted by TMZ in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Chance The Rapper Has Spent A Grand Total Of $30,000 On Postmates Delivery Since 2015)

“I can’t believe I get the blame for a whole weekend,” he added. “This is ridiculous.” (RELATED: Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber Release New Song, All Proceeds Will Go Towards First Responders)

The mayor had tweeted that “concerts are not allowed in Houston at this time unless it is virtual” and warned that Bow Wow’s event Sunday in Houston was on their radar.

“These events that are scheduled with @BowWowPromoTeam today in Houston are on our radar,” Turner wrote. “Other bars/clubs that are operating as restaurants, beyond capacity and social distancing requirements, please expect visits. Today we report 1964 new cases and 17 more deaths.”

“Neither Houston nor any Texas city should be allowed to be a venue for concert promoters outside of this State because clubs/bars are allowed to reclassify as restaurants,” he added, in a follow-up tweet. “Only legitimate restaurants should be open at this time.”

Not long after, the “Lottery Ticket” star shared that “Someone tell the mayor of Houston, TX, I’m leaving right now geez,” per the outlet.

The mayor has since responded on social media that he didn’t “dislike” the star, but reiterated it wasn’t the right time for any concerts, due to the pandemic.

As the piece noted, the superstar rapper wasn’t the only one in the city over the weekend performing at clubs, others included Meek Mill and J. Prince Jr.