Bow Wow Says Houston Mayor Has It Out For Him Following Packed Show

Superstar Bow Wow said that Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has it out for him following reportedly packed shows in the city amid the pandemic.

“Safe to say the mayor of Houston hates my guts,” the 33-year-old rapper tweeted to his followers after video surfaced of him performing at a club where there appeared to be not a lot of social distancing or mask wearing. The comments were noted by TMZ in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Chance The Rapper Has Spent A Grand Total Of $30,000 On Postmates Delivery Since 2015)

Safe to say the mayor of houston hates my guts. I cant believe i get the blame for a whole weekend. This is ridiculous. — Bow Wow (@smoss) January 18, 2021

"I can't believe I get the blame for a whole weekend," he added. "This is ridiculous."

I thought about it and have decided I’m not willing to die for Bow Wow. https://t.co/xuPxBKKB1X — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) January 16, 2021

The mayor had tweeted that “concerts are not allowed in Houston at this time unless it is virtual” and warned that Bow Wow’s event Sunday in Houston was on their radar.

“These events that are scheduled with @BowWowPromoTeam today in Houston are on our radar,” Turner wrote. “Other bars/clubs that are operating as restaurants, beyond capacity and social distancing requirements, please expect visits. Today we report 1964 new cases and 17 more deaths.”

These events that are scheduled with @BowWowPromoTeam today in Houston are on our radar. Other bars/clubs that are operating as restaurants, beyond capacity and social distancing requirements, please expect visits. Today we report 1964 new cases and 17 more deaths. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) January 17, 2021

“Neither Houston nor any Texas city should be allowed to be a venue for concert promoters outside of this State because clubs/bars are allowed to reclassify as restaurants,” he added, in a follow-up tweet. “Only legitimate restaurants should be open at this time.”

Neither Houston nor any Texas city should be allowed to be a venue for concert promoters outside of this State because clubs/bars are allowed to reclassify as restaurants. Only legitimate restaurants should be open at this time. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) January 17, 2021

Not long after, the "Lottery Ticket" star shared that "Someone tell the mayor of Houston, TX, I'm leaving right now geez," per the outlet.

The mayor has since responded on social media that he didn’t “dislike” the star, but reiterated it wasn’t the right time for any concerts, due to the pandemic.

Let me be very clear. I don’t dislike @BowWowPromoTeam. While the city is in the midst of this pandemic nearly 2000 infected and 17 dying yesterday, this is not the time for concerts. Help us get past this virus and then do your thing. The same for other bars & clubs. st #COVID19 — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) January 18, 2021

As the piece noted, the superstar rapper wasn’t the only one in the city over the weekend performing at clubs, others included Meek Mill and J. Prince Jr.