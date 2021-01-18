Johnny Manziel Appears To Troll The Browns After Playoff Loss To The Chiefs

Johnny Manziel was incredibly active on Twitter following the Chiefs beating the Browns in the playoffs Sunday night.

Manziel, who was picked in the first round by the Browns in 2014, was firing off tweets left and right, and he seemed kind of pumped that Kansas City pulled off the win. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can check out a few of his tweets below.

You mf’s jumping to conclusions — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 17, 2021

Thank you Jimmy Haslam ???????? — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 18, 2021

I’m not a Johnny Manziel hater at all, but I also don’t understand why any of this was necessary. It’s an incredibly petty and immature look.

The Browns just had their best season in a very long time, and things are definitely trending up in Cleveland. Why does Manziel feel the need to inject himself into the situation.

Bet we go back to 2014 your tweets would be all over my nuts ???? https://t.co/BsDoZ8ZrB6 — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 18, 2021

People can’t take L’s in 2021. Grow up shit happens — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 18, 2021

Manziel certainly seems like he’s in a good place, and it seems like the Texas A&M Heisman winner is doing well in life.

He should just focus on that fact and not focus on taking shots at fans of Cleveland.

Feet up in some 1’s in a 5 star hotel …fuck you mean https://t.co/jK0UhqXdI9 — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 18, 2021

Can’t hear you there’s too much money in my ear #ML https://t.co/YUc15ACTiV — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 18, 2021

Of course, he’s Johnny Manziel and we all know the man moves the needle. Whenever he does anything, people pay attention.

It’s pretty crazy that he’s nearly a decade removed from winning the Heisman, and he’s still relevant, despite not playing in the NFL in several years.

Play in Cleveland or do whatever the fuck I want because of Cleveland?!? Hmmmm…. — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 18, 2021

We’ll see what Johnny manages to do next!