REPORT: Vince McMahon Ruled Out Johnny Manziel Ever Playing In The XFL, He Was Used For Marketing

Johnny Manziel was apparently never under consideration to join the XFL.

According to Outkick, The Athletic reported that court documents show that former XFL owner Vince McMahon and commissioner Oliver Luck had no plans to ever sign the Texas A&M Heisman winner. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2)

According to the documents, McMahon texted Luck, “How long R U going to play this game Oliver? U know there is NO CHANCE IN HELL for Manziel to play for us. I will NOT change my mind. So what’s Ur plan??”

Luck responded in part, “We have no intention of signing him, none whatsoever.” However, Luck did text McMahon he was, “milking the story to stay in the news.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2)

It’s very strange to me how the XFL was more than willing to use Johnny Manziel for free attention, but wouldn’t actually sign him.

If attention was the goal, which seems to have been the case, then why would they actually put him on a roster?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2)

Say whatever you want about Manziel, but he would have been the most famous player in the XFL by a mile from the first moment he arrived.

That’s just a fact. For a startup league, you need attention and he would have brought in spades.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2)

Instead, the XFL went out of business and was ultimately bought by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Will he give Johnny a shot?

Almost certainly not, but it is what it is at this point. It’s truly mind-boggling how quickly the XFL burned out. It’s a shame too because it was a ton of fun!