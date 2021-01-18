Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Honor MLK With Lunch For Veteran-Run Mission

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with lunch for a veteran-run mission based in Los Angeles.

“We’d like to send a huge thank you to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with Archewell Foundation, for fueling the volunteers of our LA Service Platoon with lunch yesterday, so they can continue their hard work at the Compton VFW and help those living in the Compton community!” the message on Instagram from The Mission Continues read. The comments were noted by People magazine in a piece published Monday.

“We’re truly honored to have their support!” the post added, along with a snapshot of a letter from the former “Suits” actress and her royal husband thanking the group for all they do to help the community. “#MLKDayON.” (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Mission Continues (@themissioncontinues)

“In honor of this day of service, and in recognition of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and all that he stood for, we want to send our thanks and gratitude to the team at The Mission Continues,” a note signed “Harry and Meghan” posted by the group read. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Plan To Have At Least One More Child)

“We’re so proud of all the work you’re doing to support your community and hope you enjoy this small token of our appreciation,” the message added. “Thank you for your service today and every day. We look forward to joining you soon. Stay safe and keep up the good work.”

We honored to have the support of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with Archewell Foundation, They fuled the volunteers of our LA Service Platoon with lunch yesterday, so they can continue their hard work at the Compton VFW and help those living in the Compton community! pic.twitter.com/5ylzMnNvAO — The Mission Continues (@missioncontinue) January 17, 2021

As previously reported, Prince Harry helped the L.A. organization, part of a national nonprofit run by military veterans, distribute food to locals before the Thanksgiving holiday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WFEF (@walkerfamilyeventsfoundation)

“Today I had the honor of meeting and working alongside Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex,” a post on the organization’s social media page read. “He joined us in volunteering at Compton VFW for the weekly Operation Nourish program packing and distributing food to our #Compton neighbors. He is very humble and kind.”