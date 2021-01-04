Kate Middleton Reportedly ‘Reached Out’ To Meghan Markle Following Emotional Royal Interview

Kate Middleton reportedly “reached out” to Meghan Markle following her emotional interview on ITV in which Prince Harry’s wife said she was “not really okay” with life as a royal.

“[Prince] William was also deeply hurt by suggestions from the Sussex camp that he, and particularly his wife [Duchess of Cambridge], had cold-shouldered Meghan [Markle],” royal correspondent Rebecca English wrote in a column for the Daily Mail. The comments were noted by Marie Claire magazine in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

“According to English, both Kate and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, reached out to Meghan after the emotional interview but were “rebuffed Of course M rebuffed….it didnt fit into her narrative of victimhttps://t.co/Wsfsj5NLp6 — Crayon (@Crayon78848049) January 4, 2021

“In fact, I have been told that Kate [Middleton]—and the Countess of Wessex—both repeatedly ‘reached out’ to the Duchess [of Sussex], particularly after she voiced her unhappiness on a television documentary,” she added. “But they were rebuffed.” (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Plan To Have At Least One More Child)

During the interview for ITV for a piece titled “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey” Markle talked about the pressures of being a royal on top of being “pregnant” and feeling “really vulnerable.”

WATCH:

“Not many people have asked if I’m ok … it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.” Meghan reveals to ITV’s @tombradby the intense media spotlight has left her struggling to cope while becoming a mum #HarryAndMeghan https://t.co/Uy21iE6ozJ pic.twitter.com/kZqhZV66OL — ITV News (@itvnews) October 18, 2019

“And then when you have a newborn, you know,” she added. “And especially as a woman…it’s a lot. So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed. It’s um…yeah. I guess, also thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I’m okay, but it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”

When pressed further by the interviewer if it was fair to say that Meghan was “not really OK,” she replied, “yes.”

In an interview in October 2020 for the “Teenager Therapy” podcast,” the former “Suits” actress clarified her statements and admitted she was simply “exhausted.”

“I didn’t think about that answer,” the duchess said. “I just answered honestly. I was in a moment of vulnerability, because I was tired, because there was no presentation.”

“It was just, here’s where I am: I’m a mom with a four-and-a-half month-old baby and we are tired,” the royal continued. “But I think the reason it resonated with people is because everyone wants to be asked if they’re okay.”