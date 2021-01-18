Ohio State Quarterback Justin Fields Declares For The NFL Draft

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is headed to the NFL.

Fields, who is believed to be the second passer selected behind Trevor Lawrence, announced Monday morning that he's leaving for the NFL after an insane college career.

You can read his full announcement below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields)

There are two main things I want to point out with Fields going pro. First and foremost, Fields had a hell of a college career in Columbus after transferring from Georgia, and he’s now headed to the NFL.

There’s no doubt at all that he’s a proven winner, an electric player and he’s going to make a hell of a pro quarterback.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields)

That leads me to my second point. As a Wisconsin man, I’m so damn happy I never have to worry about ever playing Justin Fields again.

He terrorized the Badgers during our two 2019 games. He was a beast and he did the same to just about everyone he played.

Now, I never have to worry about playing an OSU team led by Fields again!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields)

Props to Fields on the great career and his jump to the pros.