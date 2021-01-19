Chrissy Teigen Defends Herself After Being Called Out For ‘Privilege’ Over New Horseback Riding Hobby

Model Chrissy Teigen defended herself after she got called out for her “privilege.”

Teigen was called out after she revealed she had taken up horseback riding as a hobby Saturday on Twitter.

My therapist says I need something that I do for just me, as I have absolutely nothing currently lol. Today begins my journey into the horse world. I hope this dude likes me ???? he’s so handsome and appears lazy, I love pic.twitter.com/1Ytejb4L6J — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 16, 2021

“My therapist says I need something that I do for just me, as I have absolutely nothing currently lol,” Teigen wrote. “Today begins my journey into the horse world. I hope this dude likes me. he’s so handsome and appears lazy, I love.”

People took offense to Teigen saying she has “absolutely nothing currently.”

“A lot of people are unemployed and struggling to feed their family in the midst of a pandemic. Maybe now isn’t a great time to say you ‘have nothing’ so you bought a horse to entertain yourself,” one person said in response, according to Page Six. (RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Once Spent Thousands Of Dollars Just To Use The Bathroom In Barney’s)

a lot of u really misinterpreted this tweet and I guess that’s on me. I didn’t say I have nothing, I said I have nothing I do for just me. A convo with a therapist. A hobby. Cause I lost a baby. And I’m figuring myself out. And i didn’t buy a horse. But oh my god, what if I did? https://t.co/AYKI37VicV — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 18, 2021

“a lot of u really misinterpreted this tweet and I guess that’s on me,” Teigen responded. “I didn’t say I have nothing, I said I have nothing I do for just me. A convo with a therapist. A hobby. Cause I lost a baby. And I’m figuring myself out. And i didn’t buy a horse. But oh my god, what if I did?”

“why are you guys reading into this so much?” she added later. “the boredom.”

Everyone really does care what Teigen is doing and I can’t seem to figure out why. She does share a lot of her life on the internet, so it’s easy for people to care about what she’s doing.

I am glad that Teigen is finding a hobby that she likes. She just lost a child a couple months ago and it’s nice to see her getting out there and doing things again. People should mind their own business.