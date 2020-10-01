Chrissy Teigen Announces The Death Of Her Son After Pregnancy Complications

Chrissy Teigen’s son Jack has died after pregnancy complications.

Teigen was recently hospitalized due to bleeding during her pregnancy, and the situation took a tragic turn Wednesday. She wrote an incredibly sad and heartfelt message on Instagram announcing that her son Jack had died after complications with the pregnancy. (RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Hospitalized During Pregnancy Due To Excessive Bleeding)

“To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you,” Teigen wrote in part on Instagram when sharing photos with her husband John Legend.

This is an absolute tragedy, and there’s really no other way to put it. I can’t imagine the pain her and John Legend must be going through right now.

Death is never easy. In fact, it’s one of the worst parts about the human existence. However, the death of a child takes things to an entirely different level.

Her family’s world has been turned upside down, and it’s heartbreaking, sad and something that will take a ton of time to recover from.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Teigen and her entire family during this horrific time.