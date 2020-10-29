McConnell Says Odds GOP Retains Control Of Senate Are ’50-50′

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday he believes there is a “50-50” chance that Republicans maintain control of the election.

During a campaign stop in Kentucky, McConnell was asked about the likelihood of Republicans keeping the Senate majority, to which he said it could go either way. McConnell is currently up for re-election and is running against Democrat Amy McGrath.

“It’s a 50-50 proposition. We have a lot of exposure. This is a huge Republican class,” McConnell, said, Fox News reported. “There are dogfights all over the country.”

Republicans currently have a 53-47 majority in the Senate. Democrats are fighting to take back the three seats and the White House, to have the tie-breaking vote from the Vice President. (RELATED: ‘Abuse of Power’ — McConnell Slams Democrats Over Court Packing, Says They ‘Refuse To Give A Straight Answer’)

There are currently a number of high profile Senate races receiving a lot of attention, including Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham’s seat, Maine Republican Susan Collin’s seat, Georgia Republican David Perdue’s seat and more. (RELATED: Poll Shows Lindsey Graham With 6-Point Lead Over Opponent Despite Being Out-Fundraised)

McConnell remains in the lead in a majority of polls just days before the election.