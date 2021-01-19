Ohio State Star Chris Olave Announces That He’ll Return For Another Season

Ohio State receiver Chris Olave will be returning for the 2021 season.

The elite receiving weapon for the Buckeyes announced late Monday afternoon that he'll be returning to OSU for another year of college football.

You can read his full statement below.

Seeing as how Olave was viewed as a legit NFL prospect in the 2020 draft, the fact he’s returning to Columbus is huge for the Buckeyes.

OSU quarterback Justin Fields announced Monday that he’s headed to the NFL, and that’s going to be a huge hole to fill.

Olave returning for another year of college football means that the man responsible for running the offense already has a very dependable weapon.

There’s no question at all that Olave is one of the best players in the country, and you know Ryan Day is smiling at the fact he’s coming back.

As a Wisconsin fan, I certainly don’t want to play Olave, but I’d rather play him than an OSU squad with Justin Fields. I look forward to the battle if we meet in the B1G title game!