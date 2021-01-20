A.J. Brown Undergoes Surgery On Both His Knees, Says He Was Supposed To Be Done Week 2

Tennessee Titans receiver A.J. Brown has successfully undergone surgery on his knees.

According to NFL.com, the superstar underwent surgery Tuesday on both knees to clean up some issues, and updated his Instagram followers on his status with a live video. Most notably, the Titans receiver said he was supposed to be shut down after week two. Instead, Brown balled out and made the Pro Bowl. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“They told me I was done for the year in like week two…I played all year. I ended up making the pro bowl! Didn’t know how I was going to do it. I did it,” Brown told his Instagram audience after having surgery on both of his knees.

You can watch his full comments below.

#Titans WR AJ Brown went on IG live after undergoing surgery on both his knees. “They told me I was done for the year in Week 2. I played all year. And I made the Pro Bowl. Didn’t know how I was gonna do it. I did it.” (???? @2ndandVictory) pic.twitter.com/xZnAkeODHR — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 19, 2021

The fact Brown played pretty much the entire year while hurt, did insanely well and dominated defenses is wildly impressive.

He should have been taken off the field week two, and instead, Brown went and led the Titans when it came to the air attack.

If that’s now what an ironman player is, then I don’t know who is.

If he was so dominant while hurt all season, imagine what he might do in 2021 once he’s fully recovered and healthy.

The mere idea should scare opponents of the Titans.

Props to Brown for pushing through against all odds. That’s the kind of energy and effort we love to see. Best of luck on a speedy recovery!