‘Unproductive And Cynical’: Biden Administration Slams Chinese Sanctions On Trump Officials

The Biden administration denounced the Chinese government’s decision Wednesday to impose sanctions on more than two dozen Trump administration officials.

“Imposing these sanctions on Inauguration Day is seemingly an attempt to play to partisan divides,” National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne told Reuters in a statement. “Americans of both parties should criticize this unproductive and cynical move. President Biden looks forward to working with leaders in both parties to position America to out-compete China.”

China’s foreign ministry announced sanctions on 28 officials in the outgoing Trump administration shortly after President Joe Biden was sworn in. The announcement also accused the former officials of “prejudice and hatred against China” and blamed them for “a series of crazy moves” that negatively affected U.S.-China relations.

Trump administration officials affected by the sanctions included former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, former trade advisor Peter Navarro and former White House strategist Steve Bannon.

The foreign ministry’s announcement prohibits former officials and immediate family members from entering Chinese territory and restricts companies associated with them from doing business in the country. (RELATED: China Says Pompeo Is ‘Doomsday Clown’ After US Announcement Calling Treatment Of Uighurs Genocide)

Biden has been criticized for past comments appearing to downplay China as a potential threat to the U.S., but his administration has indicated a possible continuation of former President Donald Trump’s more assertive posture towards the communist regime.

Antony Blinken, the president’s nominee for Secretary of State, said during his Senate confirmation hearing Tuesday there was “no doubt” China posed the most significant challenge to the U.S. of any nation.