Kayleigh McEnany Writes Letters For Biden’s Press Team

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Wednesday she wrote letters for President Joe Biden’s highest-ranking press officials as they undertake their new positions, The Hill reported.

“Wishing all the best to President @JoeBiden’s incoming press & communications team,” McEnany tweeted. (RELATED: Kayleigh McEnany: It Has Been ‘A True Honor’ Serving As Press Secretary)

“Left these notes for @PressSec, @K_JeanPierre, @SymoneDSanders & @KBeds –sending my prayers as you begin your service to the American People!” McEnany tweeted.

Wishing all the best to President @JoeBiden’s incoming press & communications team. Left these notes for @PressSec, @K_JeanPierre, @SymoneDSanders & @KBeds — sending my prayers as you begin your service to the American People! pic.twitter.com/CFsVGSRDiC — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) January 20, 2021

Press secretaries traditionally pass down a “flak jacket” to their successors, The Washington Post reported in 2017. Former Press Secretary Sean Spicer is the most recent of the position’s occupants to publicly discuss the custom.

It’s unclear if McEnany received the jacket or passed it down to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Psaki tweeted Wednesday she’s “in the building and ready to get to work.”

In the building and ready to get to work. Follow me @PressSec will still post on personal side here. But for the work of @POTUS and @VP and @FLOTUSBiden and @SecondGentleman will be providing updates from @PressSec — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) January 20, 2021

Former President Donald Trump’s press office confirmed Trump left Biden a note on the Resolute Desk on Inauguration Day.

Trump didn’t go to Biden’s inauguration but gave a farewell speech before heading to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, according to The Hill.

“I will be watching, I will be listening, and I will tell you that the future of this country has never been better,” Trump said, according to The Hill. “I wish the new administration great luck and great success. I think they will have great success. They have the foundation to do something very spectacular.”

Psaki didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

