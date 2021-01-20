Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez Deliver Stunning Performances At Joe Biden’s Inauguration

Musicians Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez were the talk of Joe Biden’s inauguration Wednesday.

Gaga mostly for her outfit, but both for their beautiful voices.

Gaga seemingly showed up wearing something straight out of the movie “Hunger Games” including the golden mockingjay, although it has not been confirmed if that was the inspiration for her outfit.

She redeemed herself by flawlessly performing the National Anthem in a way that few can. (RELATED: Lady Gaga To Sing National Anthem At Joe Biden’s Inauguration)

Lady Gaga sings the US national anthem at the inauguration ceremony for Joe Biden and Kamala Harrishttps://t.co/rkHtZRRNH2 pic.twitter.com/GVvXy1QJ1d — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 20, 2021

Lopez definitely came to make a statement in her all-white outfit. Her outfit definitely fit the occasion more than Lady Gaga’s did, but to each their own.

Lopez performed a patriotic medley following Gaga’s National Anthem. Usually I would say it would be hard to follow someone like Lady Gaga when performing, but J Lo is special too.

It’s always nice to hear the most amazing voices singing some of the best songs in this country.