Editorial

Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez Deliver Stunning Performances At Joe Biden’s Inauguration

US-POLITICS-INAUGURATION

(Photo by SUSAN WALSH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Lauryn Overhultz Columnist
Musicians Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez were the talk of Joe Biden’s inauguration Wednesday.

Gaga mostly for her outfit, but both for their beautiful voices.

Gaga seemingly showed up wearing something straight out of the movie “Hunger Games” including the golden mockingjay, although it has not been confirmed if that was the inspiration for her outfit.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga sings the National Anthem at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

She redeemed herself by flawlessly performing the National Anthem in a way that few can. (RELATED: Lady Gaga To Sing National Anthem At Joe Biden’s Inauguration)

Lopez definitely came to make a statement in her all-white outfit. Her outfit definitely fit the occasion more than Lady Gaga’s did, but to each their own.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez prepares to sing during the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Lopez performed a patriotic medley following Gaga’s National Anthem. Usually I would say it would be hard to follow someone like Lady Gaga when performing, but J Lo is special too.

It’s always nice to hear the most amazing voices singing some of the best songs in this country.